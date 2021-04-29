Muzzin produced a goal on two shots and had three hits Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens.

Muzzin gave Toronto a 3-0 lead in the second period when his shot from above the left circle went off the stick of a Montreal defenseman in front. It was Muzzin's first goal since March 13, ending his personal scoring drought at 19 games. The 32-year-old defenseman will take a three-game point streak into Thursday's tilt with the Canucks.