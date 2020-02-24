Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Lands contract extension
Muzzin inked a four-year, $22.5 million contract extension with Toronto on Monday.
Muzzin is riding a five-game point streak during which he has tallied two goals and five helpers. The blueliner should continue racking up points down the stretch and should be capable of getting back over the 30-point mark for the third straight year.
