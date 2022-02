Muzzin (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Muzzin departed Monday's loss to Montreal early due to an undisclosed injury. His placement on injured reserve comes with a minimum seven-day absence and as a result, he will be ineligible to participate until the game against Buffalo on March 2. The 33-year-old has averaged 21:00 of ice time and tallied 12 points over 41 games this season.