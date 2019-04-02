Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Late scratch Tuesday
Muzzin (undisclosed) was absent from warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
It's unclear if Muzzin's injury is serious, but the Maple Leafs look locked into the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division so they don't want to risk anything. Muzzin's next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday versus the Lightning. Martin Marincin will fill in on defense for the time being.
