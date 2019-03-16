Muzzin scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

He scored twice in 123 seconds near the end of the second period with the Leafs down 5-2 to kickstart the team's comeback. Muzzin now has four goals and 14 points in 22 games since the trade that brought him east from Los Angeles.

