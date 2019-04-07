Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Looking good for Game 1
Head coach Mike Babcock said that Muzzin (undisclosed) will be available for Game 1 of their series against Boston, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Muzzin missed the last three games of the regular season with an undisclosed issue -- it's likely that the Leafs just wanted to keep the Ontario native ready for their postseason run. Muzzin had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 30 games for Toronto after being traded from the Kings on Jan. 28.
