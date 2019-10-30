Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Misses practice Wednesday
Muzzin (leg) was absent from Wednesday's practice session. Afterwards, coach Mike Babcock had no update on the blueliner's status, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Muzzin -- who was hurt in Tuesday's clash with Washington -- will have a few extra days to recover before the team faces off with the Flyers on Saturday. The Ontario native has racked up nine points in 14 games this season and would certainly hamper Toronto's ability to score from the blue line if he were to miss an extended chunk of time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Exits game Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Remarkable pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Deposits second goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Sparks offense in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Part of dominating top pairing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.