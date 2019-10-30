Muzzin (leg) was absent from Wednesday's practice session. Afterwards, coach Mike Babcock had no update on the blueliner's status, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Muzzin -- who was hurt in Tuesday's clash with Washington -- will have a few extra days to recover before the team faces off with the Flyers on Saturday. The Ontario native has racked up nine points in 14 games this season and would certainly hamper Toronto's ability to score from the blue line if he were to miss an extended chunk of time.