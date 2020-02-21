Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: New contract seems imminent
Muzzin had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Muzzin is riding a four-game, six-point scoring streak (two goals, four assists). His game is just what the Leafs need and it looks like they may have locked him up. The Leafs appear to have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth just over $5.5 million per year with Muzzin, reports TSN.ca. There is no confirmation of the extension. Muzzin has five goals and 16 assists in 51 games this season.
