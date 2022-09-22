Muzzin will not participate in the first week of camp due to back discomfort, reports Sports Illustrated.

He's due back next week, but this is somewhat concerning. Muzzin is a stalwart on the second pair and only played 47 games last season due to injury. The 33-year-old is an important pillar for the team and for fantasy managers who want pucks to stay out of the Leafs' net.

