Muzzin was paired with newcomer Tyson Barrie at even-strength in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa. He didn't pick up any points, but showed flashes of dominating, first-pairing play.

No offense to Morgan Reilly, but the Barrie-Muzzin duo give Toronto something it hasn't had in decades and that's a dominant top pairing on the blue line. Muzzin saw a tiny amount of power-play time, but delivered more shorthanded and in peripheral categories like hits, takeaways and blocks. He might not dominate in the fantasy arena, but Muzzin is going to be a key player in the Leafs' march toward Lord Stanley come June.