Muzzin finished Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington with an assist.

The Maple Leafs' top-four blueliner has now collected assists in three of the last four games. Despite the loss, Muzzin continues turning in solid performances on a nightly basis, able to post a plus-2 rating in the loss. A tough Saturday matchup with the Bruins now awaits Muzzin and the Maple Leafs.