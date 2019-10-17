Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Picks up assist in loss
Muzzin finished Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington with an assist.
The Maple Leafs' top-four blueliner has now collected assists in three of the last four games. Despite the loss, Muzzin continues turning in solid performances on a nightly basis, able to post a plus-2 rating in the loss. A tough Saturday matchup with the Bruins now awaits Muzzin and the Maple Leafs.
