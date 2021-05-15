Muzzin registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Muzzin was a force on the scoresheet with a goal and six helpers in his last five games of the season. The 32-year-old defenseman recorded 27 points, 103 shots on net, 101 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating in 53 appearances. He reduced his physicality a bit this year, but the Ontario native improved on the 23-point output he had in 53 games last year.