Muzzin scored twice on three shots and added five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Muzzin tallied twice in a span of 5:02 during the third period. His second goal tied the game at 3-3, as he tipped in a shot from Alex Galchenyuk. Muzzin's last two-goal game was March 15, 2019. The defenseman has racked up three points, 15 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through five playoff contests.