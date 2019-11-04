Muzzin (personal) will suit up in Tuesday's game against the Kings, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Muzzin sat out this past Saturday's game against the Flyers as he tended to a personal matter, but the veteran blueliner will be in action against his former team Tuesday. He's off to a hot start this year with nine points and a plus-4 rating through 14 games, and he'll look to keep it up against the league's 31st-ranked defense (4.07 GAA).