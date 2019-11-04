Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Ready to play Tuesday
Muzzin (personal) will suit up in Tuesday's game against the Kings, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Muzzin sat out this past Saturday's game against the Flyers as he tended to a personal matter, but the veteran blueliner will be in action against his former team Tuesday. He's off to a hot start this year with nine points and a plus-4 rating through 14 games, and he'll look to keep it up against the league's 31st-ranked defense (4.07 GAA).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Won't play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Exits game Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Remarkable pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Deposits second goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Sparks offense in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.