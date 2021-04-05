Muzzin notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Muzzin helped out on John Tavares' go-ahead goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old Muzzin is more of a physical presence than a scoring threat at this point in his career. He has 16 points, 64 hits, 61 blocked shots, 67 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 36 contests.