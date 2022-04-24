Muzzin (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Washington, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Muzzin joined the team on its three-game road trip but didn't play during that time. He'll miss his sixth straight game Sunday and it's unclear when Toronto expects him to return.
