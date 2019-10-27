Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Remarkable pace
Muzzin scored Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Muzzin has goals in back-to-back games and a remarkable nine points in 13 games. It's hard to believe he'll maintain this pace and deliver 57 points this season, so perhaps this is a trade high moment. If not, keep rolling Muzzin and wring out every drop of value.
