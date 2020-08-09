Muzzin (undisclosed) resumed skating Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Muzzin won't be available for Sunday's Game 5, but if the Maple Leafs are able to advance, he should be ready for Game 1 of Toronto's first-round series. The 31-year-old blueliner registered three shots on goal and five blocked shots through the first two games of the Leafs' qualifying-round series before suffering a scary upper-body injury near the end of Game 2.