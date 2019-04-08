Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Returns to practice
Muzzin made his return to practice Monday after he was absent from the team due to an illness, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Muzzin hasn't seen the ice since April 1, and finally made his return for Toronto's practice Monday. Head coach Mike Babcock proclaimed Saturday that Muzzin will be available for Game 1 of the team's series against Boston, and this news confirms that notion. The 30-year-old had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 30 games for Toronto after being traded from the Kings on Jan. 28.
