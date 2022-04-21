Muzzin (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf heading into Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Muzzin is traveling with the Leafs for their three-game road trip, so he could be back in action sooner rather than later. In his last four outings, the 33-year-old defenseman has tallied one goal, one assist and 11 shots while averaging 18:42 of ice time. Once cleared to play, Muzzin figures to relegate Timothy Liljegren to a spot in the press box.