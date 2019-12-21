Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Scoreless in 11 games
Muzzin's scoring drought now stands at 11 games.
Muzzin is not being counted on to score this season, but he is a key cog on the Leafs blue line. At this point, the bearded beast will be hard-pressed to hit the 30-point mark. Only you know how that fits in your format.
