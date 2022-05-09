Muzzin scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Muzzin beat Andrei Vasilevskiy from the point at 15:41 of the third period. While not a particularly high-scoring blueliner, Muzzin's already picked up two goals, one assist and a plus-6 rating through four playoff contests. He's added 18 hits and eight blocked shots, which is less surprising given his physical style of play.