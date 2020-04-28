Muzzin (hand) will be available once (if) the NHL season restarts, telling reporters he "should be ready to go when called upon," Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Muzzin missed six games due to his hand problem prior to the league going on hiatus. Additionally, the blueliner was sidelined for 10 outings with a foot injury in early January. With the significant time lost to injury, the Ontario native has thus far posted his lowest point total (23) since the 2012-13 campaign when he was with Los Angeles. If the NHL gets back onto the ice, Muzzin figures to return to being a 20-plus minute skater and could provide top-end fantasy value in DFS contests.