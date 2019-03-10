Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Seven points in last eight games
Muzzin scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Muzzin has really poured on the gas lately -- he has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last eight games. It must be refreshing to play with so many offensive studs in Toronto. Take advantage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Two assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Continues well-rounded play•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Visits orchard in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Splitsville with Morgan Rielly•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Approaching milestone•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Big impact against Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...