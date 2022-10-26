Muzzin (neck) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Muzzin has no timetable to return, so this move gives the Maple Leafs some additional flexibility on the financial side. The defenseman will be out until mid-November at a minimum.
