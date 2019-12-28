Muzzin is considered week-to-week after suffering a broken foot in the first period of Toronto's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Muzzin was able to finish the game but won't be seeing the ice anytime soon. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled Timothy Liljegren from AHL Toronto on Saturday. As for Muzzin, the team has not committed to a specific timeline and instead is deeming the defenseman "week-to-week", meaning Muzzin likely won't return until mid-January, at the earliest.