Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Sidelined with broken foot
Muzzin is considered week-to-week after suffering a broken foot in the first period of Toronto's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Muzzin was able to finish the game but won't be seeing the ice anytime soon. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled Timothy Liljegren from AHL Toronto on Saturday. As for Muzzin, the team has not committed to a specific timeline and instead is deeming the defenseman "week-to-week", meaning Muzzin likely won't return until mid-January, at the earliest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.