Muzzin (rest) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Toronto clinched a playoff spot Wednesday, so they're giving several veterans, including Muzzin, the night off against Vancouver. It wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the lineup for Saturday's rematch with the Canucks.
