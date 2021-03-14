Muzzin scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
He was jumping into the play and that's how he scored -- he was the trailer on a 3-on-2 shorthanded rush and Mitch Marner pushed the puck back. Muzzin's shot was perfect. The goal was his first point in seven games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Good to go Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Dealing with broken facial bone•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: In on both goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Trio of assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Well-rounded stats•