Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Sparks offense in OT loss
Muzzin recorded two assists, one of them short-handed, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The blueliner put together his first multi-point performance of the season, but Muzzin has been a strong contributor for the Leafs in the early going, scoring one goal and seven points in 10 games. His lack of consistent power-play time will make it difficult for the 30-year-old to maintain that pace, however.
