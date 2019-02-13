Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Splitsville with Morgan Rielly
Muzzin and Morgan Rielly were split up during Tuesday's win over Colorado and practiced on different pairings at practice Wednesday.
Muzzin practised with Nikita Zaitsev on Wednesday, while Ron Hainsey slotted back up with Rielly. Of course, Twitter exploded afterward with criticism of coach Mike Babcock. It remains to be seen if this is the new normal, a method to limit Jake Gardiner's exposure or a showcase of Zaitsev, who might be trade bait. Muzzin has logged heavy ice with the Leafs, but hasn't put up any points in his last four games.
