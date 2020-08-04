Muzzin (undisclosed) needed to be stretchered off the ice in the third period of Tuesday's game against Columbus, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Muzzin was tangled with a Blue Jacket player in his own zone when he collided awkwardly with his head jamming into an opponent's knee. The stretcher was called out for the defenseman, but the good news was that he was able to move his extremities on his way off the ice. Muzzin departed having played 17:06 in the game while recording three blocked shots.