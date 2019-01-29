Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Traded to Toronto
Muzzin was sent to Toronto from Los Angeles on Monday in exchange for Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick.
In the first "blockbuster" trade as the deadline approaches, Toronto added a major boost to its lacking blue line. Muzzin is a shutdown defenseman that has averaged over 21 minutes of ice time in each of the last five seasons. But he also has three 40-point campaigns on his resume and should see an even bigger role for the Leafs. This all bodes well for Muzzin's owners.
