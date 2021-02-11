Muzzin provided three assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Muzzin had a hand in goals by Travis Dermott, Justin Holl and Zach Hyman as the Maple Leafs were carried by their depth players Wednesday. The burst of playmaking gave Muzzin a goal and eight assists through 14 contests this year. The 31-year-old has also added 23 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while working as a top-four option on the blue line.