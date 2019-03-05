Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Two assists in win
Muzzin provided a pair of helpers in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Muzzin has six assists in his last six games, as well as 15 hits and 9 blocked shots in that span. He's done well with 10 points in 17 contests since being traded from the Kings, giving him 31 points in 67 games overall this season. With 150 hits and 120 blocks to his name, he can provide plenty of value to fantasy defense groups in a variety of formats.
