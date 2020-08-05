Muzzin (undisclosed) will not be an option for the Maple Leafs for the rest of the team's best-of-five series versus Columbus.

Muzzin has been discharged from the hospital and will remain in quarantine with the team within the bubble. If the club can get past the Jackets, there is a chance Muzzin will be able to resume playing. In the meantime, Martin Marincin figures to jump into the lineup while Morgan Rielly and Travis Dermott could see significant upticks in ice time.