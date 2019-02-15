Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Visits orchard in win
Muzzin collected a pair of apples in the third period of Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The second of the assists came shorthanded on a tally from forward Mitch Marner. Muzzin had gone four games without a point entering the contest, but including Thursday, he has racked up 11 hits and seven blocked shots in that span. Muzzin has averaged a modest 1:24 in power-play time since being traded from the Kings on Jan. 29, but the fourth-ranked Maple Leafs offense has plenty of points to go around in all situations.
