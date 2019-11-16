Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Well-rounded effort
Muzzin delivered an assist, two blocked shots and four hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Muzzin crushed a point shot that Auston Matthews deflected into the cage for Toronto's first tally. The ex-King isn't seeing much power-play ice time (00:21), but Muzzin has tangible fantasy value as long as he's jumping over the boards at the same time as Matthews at even strength.
