Muzzin delivered an assist, two blocked shots and four hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Muzzin crushed a point shot that Auston Matthews deflected into the cage for Toronto's first tally. The ex-King isn't seeing much power-play ice time (00:21), but Muzzin has tangible fantasy value as long as he's jumping over the boards at the same time as Matthews at even strength.