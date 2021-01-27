Muzzin posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Muzzin had the secondary helper on Travis Boyd's second-period tally. The assist gave Muzzin three points through eight games. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 18 shots on goal, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. While he's not an elite scorer, Muzzin is capable of contributing a little bit across the board for a well-rounded stat line.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Should be ready for 2020-21•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Resumes skating•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Unavailable for remainder of series•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Suffers scary injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Set to play once season resumes•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Facing four-week absence•