Muzzin posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Muzzin had the secondary helper on Travis Boyd's second-period tally. The assist gave Muzzin three points through eight games. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 18 shots on goal, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. While he's not an elite scorer, Muzzin is capable of contributing a little bit across the board for a well-rounded stat line.