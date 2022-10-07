Muzzin (back) will draw into Saturday's preseason game, per Mark Masters of TSN.ca.
Muzzin has been dealing with discomfort during training camp, but he'll get into the tune-up game before the Leafs' season begins on Oct. 12. He had three goals and 14 points in 47 games while averaging 20:44 minutes.
