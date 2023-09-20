Muzzin won't play during the 2023-24 campaign due to a cervical spine injury, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Muzzin hasn't played since Oct. 17, 2022 because of the injury. He's going into the last season of his four-year, $22.5 million contract. It's not clear if the 34-year-old will play again, but if this is the end of his career, he'll hang up his skates after scoring 69 goals and 294 points in 683 contests. Muzzin also won the Stanley Cup with LA in 2014.