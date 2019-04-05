Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Won't play Saturday
Muzzin (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
After missing Saturday's clash, Muzzin will have missed three consecutive games. With the third seed in the Atlantic Division wrapped up the team likely just wants to keep the Ontario native fresh and ready for Game 1 against Boston. Martin Marincin would likely see more work on the blue line in Muzzin's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Expected to be sidelined•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: In lineup Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Game-time call Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Leads comeback against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Seven points in last eight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...