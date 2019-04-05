Muzzin (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

After missing Saturday's clash, Muzzin will have missed three consecutive games. With the third seed in the Atlantic Division wrapped up the team likely just wants to keep the Ontario native fresh and ready for Game 1 against Boston. Martin Marincin would likely see more work on the blue line in Muzzin's absence.