Muzzin (foot) skated Wednesday but won't be ready until after the All-Star break, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Muzzin's still on the mend from a fractured foot he sustained in December, and the Maple Leafs could use him badly since left-handed blueliner Morgan Rielly (foot) is out for the next eight weeks, at least. For now, Travis Dermott is working on the top pairing alongside Justin Holl. Muzzin posted 13 points, 69 shots on net and 69 blocked shots over 38 games before his injury.