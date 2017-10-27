Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Absent again from practice
Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) could get the night off against the Flyers on Saturday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Van Riemsdyk has been dealing with an ongoing issue that nearly ruled him out against the Hurricanes on Thursday. The winger should probably be considered a game-time decision at this point. If the 28-year-old sits out versus Philadelphia, Josh Leivo will slot into the lineup.
