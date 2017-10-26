Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Appears ready Thursday
Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. This means the veteran winger is on track to play in the road game against the Hurricanes.
It appears safe to continue starting JVR, who is rocking a point-per game pace on the young season. A perennial power-play producer, it could be tough sledding for van Riemsdyk in that department, as the Hurricanes are the league's most disciplined team by virtue of averaging a mere 5.7 PIM per contest.
