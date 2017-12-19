Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Big afternoon in blowout win

Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal and recorded two assists during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.

It'd been 10 games since van Riemsdyk's last multi-point showing, and he had just three goals and no assists during that stretch. However, the winger has now piled up 16 tallies and nine helpers through 34 games this season and is well on his way to a career-best showing in the goal column. The offensive peaks and valleys might continue, but at the end of the season, expect van Riemsdyk's numbers to be solid.