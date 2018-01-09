Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Breaks drought in loss
Van Riemsdyk scored the opening goal of Toronto's 3-2 loss to Columbus on Monday.
JVR has really struggled as of late, having managed just three points since the Leafs' outburst against Carolina on Dec. 19. He's now behind his pace for last year in points and needs to get back on track quickly for his owners.
