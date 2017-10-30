Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Cleared to play

Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will return to action against the Sharks on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Van Riemsdyk -- who has registered five goals and four helpers to start the year -- is continuing to excel offensively, despite logging nearly two minutes less of ice time compared to the 2016-17 campaign. The Maple Leafs are one of just a few clubs whose lines are relatively interchangeable, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't panic even if it looks like the winger has been relegated to a third-line role. Back from a one-game absence, Van Riemsdyk figures to play alongside Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner.