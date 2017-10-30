Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Cleared to play
Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will return to action against the Sharks on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Van Riemsdyk -- who has registered five goals and four helpers to start the year -- is continuing to excel offensively, despite logging nearly two minutes less of ice time compared to the 2016-17 campaign. The Maple Leafs are one of just a few clubs whose lines are relatively interchangeable, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't panic even if it looks like the winger has been relegated to a third-line role. Back from a one-game absence, Van Riemsdyk figures to play alongside Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Absent again from practice•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Appears ready Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Escapes lasting injury•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Nets fifth goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...