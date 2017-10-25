Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Escapes lasting injury

Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) is expected to play in Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, JVR was on the receiving end of a "hard shot along the boards" in Monday's game against the Leafs, causing him to miss Tuesday's practice, but it sounds like he'll be just fine for the upcoming contest. He's maintained a point-per-game pace, albeit with a minus-4 rating in the early stage of this 2017-18 campaign.