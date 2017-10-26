Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Game-time call
Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will take warmups for coach Mike Babcock to determine whether the veteran will be fit to play in Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
JVR isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, but he's nonetheless shaping up to be a game-time decision for this next contest. He's been clicking offensively with five goals and four assists through nine games, so hopefully this minor ailment doesn't disrupt his momentum.
