Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Goal and two helpers propel team to win

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Jets.

He sure started the season with an offensive bang. Both of JVR's helpers came on the power play. Van Riemsdyk remains a potential trade victim by mid season, but for now, he'll excel on the Buds' second line. He's a great fantasy play.

