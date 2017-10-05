Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Goal and two helpers propel team to win
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Jets.
He sure started the season with an offensive bang. Both of JVR's helpers came on the power play. Van Riemsdyk remains a potential trade victim by mid season, but for now, he'll excel on the Buds' second line. He's a great fantasy play.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Leading young squad•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Two goals deliver new career point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Tallies 27th goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Nets 25th goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Tips in goal on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Sets career mark in assists with two Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...